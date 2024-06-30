Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 72,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.18 during trading on Friday. 1,114,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

