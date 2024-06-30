Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Trimmed by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

