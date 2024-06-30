Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,279. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $743.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

