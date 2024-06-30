Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.68. 21,375,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

