Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.06.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.84 and a 200 day moving average of $563.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

