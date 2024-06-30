INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 144.7% in June

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. INVO Bioscience accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 9.43% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of INVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 19,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.