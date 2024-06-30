Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 290 ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USD. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $646,000.

Shares of USD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.12. 465,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.13.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

