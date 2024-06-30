Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 759,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

