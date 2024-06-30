Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average is $436.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

