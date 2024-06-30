iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,626,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,713 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.47. 838,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

