iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

