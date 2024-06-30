iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,301 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

