iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the May 31st total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
IXUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. 1,473,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,882. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
