iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,924,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,011,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

