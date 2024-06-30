iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

