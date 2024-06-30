iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 404.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

