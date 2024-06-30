iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 4,403,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

