iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

