iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Announces $0.14 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IBHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 83,039 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

