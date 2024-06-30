iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.12. 56,419 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.