iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.12. 56,419 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

