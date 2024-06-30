iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS IBHH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,419 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
