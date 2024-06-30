iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHI)

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS IBHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,606 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.