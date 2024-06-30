iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHI)

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IBHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,606 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

