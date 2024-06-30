iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,978 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

