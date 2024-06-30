iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IBMQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,978 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.