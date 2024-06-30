iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:IBMS)

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 12,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

