iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,395,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

