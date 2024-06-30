iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 5th

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1689 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Shares of IGEB stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,814 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.
