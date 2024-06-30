iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1928 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS CEMB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,141 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.