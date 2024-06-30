iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.13. 1,538,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,594. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

