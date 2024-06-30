iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

INDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. 3,301,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.