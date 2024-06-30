iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

