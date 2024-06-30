iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $120.98. 321,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

