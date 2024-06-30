iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

