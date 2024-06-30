iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.69. 35,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,743. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

