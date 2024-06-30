iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 969,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,756. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.