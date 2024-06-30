Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 137.1% in June

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,500 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,611.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

