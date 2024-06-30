Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $106.73 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

