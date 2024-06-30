Jefferies Financial Group Cuts SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 24.10

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
SHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.
