JMP Securities Boosts Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target to $14.00

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

