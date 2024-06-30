John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. CWM LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 190,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

