Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3726 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BBSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

