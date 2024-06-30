JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2801 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS BBHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. 78,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.