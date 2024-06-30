JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,675 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.