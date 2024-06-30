JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,675 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.