JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.47. 3,496,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

