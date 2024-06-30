JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Announces $0.14 Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS JMST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 255,765 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
