Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kamada Price Performance

KMDA stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

