Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,865 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 46,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 2,696,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,622. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.