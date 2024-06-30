Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 1,321 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 1.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.0 %

Brookfield stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,918. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

