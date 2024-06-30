Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 1,924 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

