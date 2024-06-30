Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 682 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 255,765 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

