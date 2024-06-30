Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,903,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.